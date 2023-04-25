Beverly Ann Case

Beverly Ann Case, age 87, of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 in the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center following a brief illness.

Beverly was born in Olean, New York on February 26, 1936 to the late William C. And Anna Mae Ort Nelson.

To send flowers to the family of Beverly Case, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 13
Celebration of Life Service
Saturday, May 13, 2023
1:00PM
Oak Island United Methodist Church
8400 E. Oak Island Drive
Oak Island, NC 28465
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins.

Tags