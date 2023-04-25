Beverly Ann Case, age 87, of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 in the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center following a brief illness.
Beverly was born in Olean, New York on February 26, 1936 to the late William C. And Anna Mae Ort Nelson.
Beverly was a graduate of the Forestville Central High School in Forestville, New York and went on to marry the love of her life, Rodney W. Case, in November of 1958.
She was retired from the Randolph Quality Markets after 30 years of service. Beverly was active in her community and was a Girl Scout leader, member of the DAR, Taylor Brown Circle and most recently a member of Ocean View United Methodist Church in Oak Island, and the United Methodist Women. She was an avid gardener and loved tending to her flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Nathan Textor.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Rodney W. Case; children, Joel Case (Penny) of Iverness, Illinois, Daniel Case (Kim) of Liberty, Kentucky, Kevin Case (Diane) of Oak Island, and Juliet Textor (Garry) of Supply, North Carolina; a sister, Barbara Wise (Richard) of Hamlet, New York; grandchildren, Brandon Juskey (Susan), Andy Case, Ashlee Austin (Wade), Erik Till, Daniel Gregg (Kayla), Carrie Yost (Chris), and Dustin Textor (Katrina); and great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Juskey, Jack, Peyton and Taylor Yost, Sydney Textor, and Harper and Benson Gregg.
Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Ocean View United Methodist Church, 8400 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in her name to SECU Hospice Care of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422 (www.lifecare.org) and St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
“I’ve seen mountains, seas and tulip trees, her blooms ablaze with bumble bees, now I rest ‘neath Sunday palms, God rests, too, & all is calm.”