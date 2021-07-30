Joel David Tedford, 67, of Oak Island, North Carolina and formerly of Middlesex, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia, died Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his residence among family.
Joel was born in Raleigh, North Carolina in July, 1954, the son of the late Ernest Tedford and Daphne Deans Tedford.
He attended Southern Nash High School in Bailey, North Carolina. He was a general contractor in Atlanta, Georgia and owner of Tedford & Associates, a company specializing in multi-family residential construction.
He moved to Oak Island in 2002 and was a broker/realtor with Coastal Development.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vickie Bannister Tedford; three daughters, Angie Sheffield of Buford, Georgia, and Nicole Tedford and Ashley Cummings of Oak Island; seven grandchildren, Alli Sheffield, Kate Sheffield, Landon Sheffield, Matthew Cummings, Sophie Peacock, Quintin Peacock, and Rylee Tedford; sister, Sharon Eider-Orley of Scottsdale, Arizona; and aunt, Naomi Deans of Cleveland, Tennesee.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life in Oak Island to be announced at a later date.
In the interim you may post online condolences online at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com.