Ann Marie Zalewski, 81, of Wilmington, North Carolina died April 1, 2021 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center Orthopedic Hospital.
She was born on December 9, 1939 in Montclair, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Myron W. Flint, Sr. and Marion Rose Butler Flint.
Ann Marie received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Glassboro State College (Rowan University) and her Master’s Degree from Rutgers University. She then attended Loyola University in Baltimore where she advanced her degree. She was the Principal Analyst with the General Assembly for the State of Maryland where she handled the Capitol budget. She also served as the Division Chairman of the Howard Community College in Columbia, Maryland.
Ann Marie served as an officer on the Board of Directors of the Oak Island Light House, a Caswell Beach Commissioner for eight years, and was the former Treasurer of both the Covil Amenities Board and the Covil Crossing HOA.
Ann Marie was an avid traveler of the world, an instrument rated pilot and an open water scuba diver and underwater photographer. She also volunteered with many organizations, and was a member of Wrightsville United Methodist Church. Ann Marie will be remembered for her love of animals, flowers and music.
As well as her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Edward Walter Zalewski; her brother, Myron W. “Mike” Flint, Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Kay Zalewski.
Surviving are brothers-in-law, Carl Zalewski, Leon Zalewski (Veronica), and Tim Zalewski (Pat); sister-in-law, Mary Ann Zalewski; nieces and nephews, Steven Flint, Robert Flint, Linda Ann Fisher, Laura Klein, Michael Zalewski, Christopher Zalewski, Brian Zalewski and Jason Zalewski; and several great- nieces and great-nephews. All will miss her deeply.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Wrightsville United Methodist Church, 4 Live Oak Drive, Wrightsville Beach.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wilmington NC Salvation Army, Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC; the Friends of Public Radio – WHQR; or Southport/Oak Island Animal Rescue (SOAR).
