Bettye Jean Warren Stultz, 83, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Bettye was born March 3, 1939 in Elkin, North Carolina.
She grew up in Maryland, and also lived in Louisiana, Florida but claimed North Carolina as her home state. For the last 15 years she called Oak Island and Southport her home.
Bettye cherished her friendships - she always said she was blessed with true, kind, loving, and loyal friends.
Her wit was unmatched and her smile infectious. She was an encourager and devoted her time through the years helping others. Journaling and writing notes and letters were her way of sharing good news.
Her life was colorful, adventurous, and full of love.
Bettye believed that God loves us all and has plans for our lives.
Bettye was predeceased by her loving children Robert Harper and Karen Merando.
She is survived by her special friend Bill Walker; her son, Glenn Dale Harper, Jr.; granddaughter, Samantha Blair (husband James); and great-grandchildren Dallas (age two) and Sahara Blair (age two months).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, at Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food pantry at Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 4843 Southport-Supply Road SE, Southport, NC 28461.