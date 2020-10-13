David Boyd Sigmon, 88, of Oak Island went home to be with his lord and savior on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
David passed at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington with his loving wife and daughters at his side, after his long and hardfought battle with dementia.
Born September 25,1932 in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Charlie Gordon and Lida Mae Rhyne Sigmon.
At the age of 18, David went off to serve his country in the United States Navy. At this time he met and married his late wife, Barbra. The couple had five children; Lori Carpenter, David Sigmon, Chuck Sigmon, Kathy Devine, and Kimberly Ingles; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
David went on to own many businesses in Lincoln County after he left the United States Navy.
Following his move to Oak Island later in life, he met and married his wife, Mary Brinkle Sigmon. The couple opened and operated Oak Island Restaurant.
David and Mary had two children, Shannon Walker and Paige Sigmon, and one grandchild, Finn Walker. David also had a special “son-like” person in his life, Sandy Mansfield of Oak Island.
In the last few months of David’s life, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
David, God eased your pain but broke our hearts.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers Carol, Robert, Charlie and sisters Myrtle, Ruth, and Leila. David has two living sisters, Shirley Black and Ruby Lutz.
The funeral service will be held at Gainsville Baptist Church in Lincolnton, North Carolina on Wednesday, October 14, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Barry Devine officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Warlick Funeral is serving the Sigmon family.