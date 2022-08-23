Evelyn “Amelia” Patterson, age 79, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
Amelia was born April 8, 1943 in Brunswick County, daughter of the late Harry Parker and Evelyn Hankins Parker.
She grew up in First Baptist Church in Southport where she accepted Christ at an early age.
In 1961 she graduated Brunswick County Training School and went on to attend Fayetteville State University. She moved to East Tennessee and started working in the library at Morris Brown College until her move to Washington, D.C.
Amelia eventually moved back to Southport where she worked in retail for many years. She was known for her beautiful paintings of the African American Heritage. She sold many of these paintings at the Waterfront Market and many are in homes in the Southport area today.
Amelia spent many days fishing and crabbing on the waterfront of Southport with her friends. She also enjoyed fellowship and singing as a member of the LJ Small Gospel Choir.
Her family was a big part of her life as she enjoyed getting together on all occasions.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Ralph H. Parker, Sr.
Survivors include her niece, Ivory Dionne DeBerry and husband, Jonathan, of Leland; nephew, Ralph H. Parker Jr. and wife, Tracy, of Nolensville, Tennessee; great niece, Zia DeBerry; great nephews, Jathan DeBerry, Ralph H. Parker, III, Bryce DeBerry, and Thomas “Nick” Parker; one great-great nephew; special cousin, Al Claytese “Nancy” Parker Frink; and a host of family and friends.
Amelia will lie in state Sunday, August 28, from eleven thirty in the morning until one thirty in the afternoon at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, 1411 N. Howe Street, Southport.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, August 28, at three o’clock in the afternoon at John H. Smith Cemetery in Southport with Reverend Brian Monroe officiating.
The family will receive friends for 30 minutes following the service at the cemetery.