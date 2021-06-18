Richard Arnold Gallotta died peacefully at home on June 17, 2021, of heart disease.
Richard was born on September 9, 1935, in Providence, Rhode Island, the third child and second son of Albert and Nancy Gallotta.
He is survived by his brother Albert A. Gallotta, Jr. and pre-deceased by his beloved sister, Valerie Marie Massimi.
He attended high school at LaSalle Academy in Providence and graduated from Brown University with honors, studying Classics, in May 1956. Richard later obtained a Master’s Degree in National Security Strategy, with highest distinction, from the Naval War College in 1977.
From 1956 to 1984 Richard served in the United States Navy as a cryptologist and Russian linguist, serving at sea and around the world as the United States countered the aspirations of the former Soviet Union. Highlights of his naval career include commanding an intelligence unit in Karamursel, Turkey, submarine deployments to the Barents Sea intercepting Soviet communications, service in Saigon during the Vietnam War, and as military assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Affairs. Richard retired as a Captain from the Navy in June 1984.
Following his career in the Navy, Richard took on a second career involving deep sea research and marine science. As part of this work he experienced the rare adventure of riding in a submersible to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Richard finally retired in 1998.
Richard was married to Ann Frances Gallotta, nee Magner, of Providence from 1957 to 1987. During their marriage the couple had two sons, Stephen Michael in 1961 and Andrew Richard in 1962, and in 1965 their daughter, Katherine Ann, was born but tragically died seven months later.
In 1988 he married Marguerite Kay Tilghman, nee Claytor, of Baltimore, Maryland and his family instantly grew by three young adults: Todd, Scott, and Kathryn. In 1995 the loving couple settled in St. James Plantation, St. James, North Carolina, and enjoyed playing golf, teaching their grandchildren to make pasta and marinara, traveling the world, reading books, playing games on the porch with their family, doing crossword puzzles, visiting with friends new and old, and especially being part of the lives of their children and grandchildren.
In the last decades of his life, Richard found his true happiness: his wife Kay and the joys of their growing family. In 2019 he published an autobiography titled, “What Manner of Man is This …,” so his family and future generations would have the full story of his life.
He is survived by Kay and their children, Stephen and his wife Katharine, Andrew and his fiancé Mary Ann Kuligowski, Todd Tilghman and his wife Cathleen, Scott Tilghman and his wife Tammy, and Kathryn Tilghman Prause and her husband Jack, 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Richard will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Navy–Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA 22203 (https://www.nmcrs.org/) or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, SECU Hospice House, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia NC 28422 (https://lifecare.org).
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.