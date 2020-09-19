Johan Stafford Earman, 87, of Southport passed away on September 16, 2020.
Mrs. Earman was born April 7, 1933 in Harrisonburg, Virginia to the late Wilbur and Eula Poe Stafford.
She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Earman.
Survivors include her three sons, William Earman, Daniel Earman, and Steve Earman; and seven grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
To plant a tree in memory of Johan Earman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.