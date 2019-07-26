Wanda Elaine Gay Hollis, 68, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia.
Wanda was born in Wilson, North Carolina on December 22, 1950 to David and Nancy Owens Gay.
She graduated from Wilson Fike High School in 1969 and Rex Hospital’s School for Nurses in 1972. Wanda worked at Rex as a pediatric RN for 33 years where she met and worked with women who became lifelong friends.
In November 2006 she retired to her dream of living on “the island” and walking the beach every day. She joined the Oak Island Beautification Club and worked in the greenhouse, planting flowers in local parks and intersections, and planning and decorating the club’s floats for Christmas parades.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind in Oak Island her beautiful dogs and companions Haylee and Baylee, and in Asheboro her sister Nancy Lou Gay Kiessler, her niece Jennifer Cox (Devin), and great-nieces Emma Grace and Kaegan.
A very special thank you to Thierry Guiralou—care-giver, driver, dog-walker, lawn man, and special friend without whom Wanda could not have stayed at the house she loved; to Lynn Allen of Raleigh for being a friend and nurse to Wanda, especially over the last 18 months; and to SECU Hospice House of SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia for making those last four days as comfortable as possible for Wanda.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro with visitation being immediately before and after. Wanda’s ashes will be returned to the island that she loved sometime in the fall.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com.