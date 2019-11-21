Donald Everett “Don” Smith, 72 of Oak Island, North Carolina died November 17, 2019 at Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, North Carolina after a courageous battle with cancer.
Don was born June 25, 1947 in Cooperstown, New York, son of the late Robert Frank Smith and Guyva Bradish Smith. His childhood was spent on their family farm in Franklin, New York.
Don graduated from Franklin Central School in 1965 and immediately enlisted in the U. S. Air Force. During his enlistment, he volunteered to go to Vietnam and was stationed at Da Nang.
He married Judith Alexander on August 30, 1969. They built a home in Franklin, New York and together they raised a family. Don attended Delhi Technical College, Delhi, New York and graduated with a degree in drafting. He was an architectural drafter for many years at Una-Lam, Unadilla, New York. Upon moving to Black Creek, North Carolina in 1997, he started the Donald E. Smith Drafting Services and was self-employed until he retired in 2017.
As his children were growing up Don was a Cub Scout leader, Little League coach and Chairman of the Franklin Recreation Committee. His love of history prompted him to serve as President of the local Historical Society. Throughout the years he has been a member of many church handbell choirs and singing choirs.
Since moving to Oak Island in 2014, he has been a member of the Ocean View United Methodist Church, the VFW, American Legion, Elk’s Club, the Veteran’s Outreach Committee at his church and the Warrior Ride.
Don loved history, genealogy, surf fishing, deep-sea fishing, kayaking, bike riding, working on jigsaw puzzles and collecting pins and coins. He will be remembered by many for hosting his friends and family at his annual Beer Fest! If you asked him where he wanted to be, his answer would be visiting his children and his grandchildren or on a cruise! He knew facts and history; the family will tell you, if you spent time with Don Smith you were learning history and interesting facts.
Don was a very happy, positive, social, kindhearted man. He always had a smile, a kind word and would help anyone who needed his help. He was a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He touched many lives with his kindness. His faith and belief in God were very strong and it showed in his character.
His wife of 50 years, Judy; two sons, Andy Smith (Shelby) of Columbus, Ohio and Josh Smith (Fernanda) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and a daughter, Diane Jordan (Jason) of Franklin, New York survive him. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Malorie Jordan, Amber Jordan, Austin Smith, Camden Smith, Isaac Jordan and Bodie Jordan; a brother, Jim (Nancy) Smith of Cleveland, New York; a nephew, Jim Smith, Jr.; nieces Betsy Adragna, Samantha Alexander, Jessi Casey and Dana Morgan; and his foreign exchange student “daughter,” Kelly Cleaveland.
A Celebration of the Life of Don Smith will be held at the Ocean View United Methodist Church, 8400 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island on Friday, November 29 at 11 a.m.
Any memorial contributions in Don’s name may be made to the Hope Lodge in Greenville, North Carolina where Don and Judy stayed for seven weeks during his radiation and chemo treatments. The Hope Lodge wrapped them in a blanket of love and consoled them throughout the treatments. The address is McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge, 930 Wellness Drive A, Greenville, North Carolina 27834, attn: Katrina Combs.
