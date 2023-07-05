Patricia “Pat” Doyle Trizinsky, 86, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 8, at noon at Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 4843 Southport-Supply Road, Southport NC 28461.

