Patricia "Pat" Doyle Trizinsky, 86, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 8, at noon at Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 4843 Southport-Supply Road, Southport NC 28461. Peacock - Newnam and White Funeral & Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.