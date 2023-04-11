Mrs. Ruth Ann (Hatten) Finley

Mrs. Ruth Ann (Hatten) Finley died Friday, April 7, 2023, surrounded by love at Coastal Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care in Shallotte, North Carolina.

Mrs. Finley was born January 30, 1939, in Wayne County, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Wendell and Irene Hatten.