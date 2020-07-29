Addie Carolyn (Bryant) Mason, 78, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on July 20, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She took her first and last breaths in the Bellamy/Bryant family home in Southport.
She was also a longtime resident of Baltimore, Maryland.
Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Addie’s contributions to the world were evident in her spirit, encouraging smile, and dedication to helping others. Some saw her as a woman with a disability, but she soon showed you that the disability was in your eyes only.
Addie served as a hospice, senior care, pediatric, and ER nurse (to name a few) in a career that spanned close to six decades. Even in “retirement,” she never slowed down - she just shifted to volunteerism.
Addie is the oldest of 12 siblings and is survived by her husband, four children, eight grandchildren, six great-grands, and countless extended family members and friends. To know her is to love her because she will always “Love You More!”
The family extends special “thank yous” to the Southport Police Department “We Care Program,” The Brunswick Senior Center, and all the residents of Southport for the care and support of their mother.
A Remembrance Ceremony will be held at the Southport City Pieron East Bay Street from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday August 1. Flower petals will be released into the water at 3:45.
Masks are required, and will be provided. Please practice social-distancing. No gathering will be held after the ceremony due to COVID.
Please direct any donation in her memory to the Brunswick Senior Resource Center online at https://bsrinc.org/donate or mail to 1513 North Howe Street, Suite #1, Southport, NC 28461.