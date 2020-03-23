Kirk Scott Steele, 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Kathleen Marie Diemer Steele, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Scott Steele was born June 3, 1943 in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, the son of the late William Scott Steele and the late Hilda Ruth Brown Steele.
Scott was a lifelong lover of people, sports, and a lively party. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend.
After graduating from college in 1964 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he began a career in the steel industry with U.S. Steel. Soon after, he married Kathy Diemer, his wife of 49 years. In 1972 Scott took the position of General Manager with Syracuse Tank, and he and Kathy moved to Syracuse, New York, where he also took up his life’s most important work of raising his four children over the next 25 years. Through the formative family years, Scott worked tirelessly at his job, coached baseball, and rarely missed a family dinner.
While in Syracuse, Scott and Kathy became closely involved in Holy Cross church and school, where they participated in Marriage Encounter and served as Eucharistic Ministers, and where Kathy also taught fourth grade. It was through their connection to Holy Cross that they also welcomed Hoa Nguyen into the Steele family.
In 1988 Scott left Syracuse Tank to venture out on his own as an independent steel broker. Self-employment was a longtime aspiration for Scott, and with this new independence and his children through college, Scott and his wife relocated to Oak Island, North Carolina to begin the next chapter in their lives. Over the next two decades, Scott shared his love of life with his beloved island community of Caswell Dunes and created a vacation paradise for his children and grandchildren. Even after Kathy passed in 2014, Scott continued to light up for conversation and ice cream shared with his beloved grandchildren and many friends.
Scott’s children are especially grateful for the doctors and nurses at MUSC and for the Roper Hospice caregivers who tended to him throughout his remaining days, and who always expressed their appreciation for his smile and his optimistic spirit.
He is survived by his four children, Scott Steele of Penn Yan, New York and his children, Will and Kaden; William Steele (Carrie) of San Antonio, Texas and their children, Chloe, Ansley and Tommy; Susan Leight (A.K.) of Easton, Maryland and their children, Sophie and Anna Kate; Katie Kreutner (Erik) of Charleston, South Carolina and their children, Mary Clare and Owen; and Hoa Nguyen of Syracuse, New York and her children, Adam and Kayleigh; brother, Robert Steele (Jill); and sister, Priscilla Carman, both of State College, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Valerie Steele, brother-in-law, Russ Carman, and his beloved wife, Kathy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer Avondale AA childcare fund, 714 Riverdale Drive, Charleston, SC 29407; or to the Christ Church Easton Recovery Ministry, 111 South Harrison Street, Easton, MD 21601.
