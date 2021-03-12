On March 10, 2021, Calvin Reynolds Shuskey, 85, went to be with his Heavenly Father.
Calvin was born in Martinsville, Virginia on October 16, 1935 to Mamie Sue Shuskey (Norman) and Brady Lee Shuskey.
He was a wonderful, faithful man to God, and a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Calvin was a proud Med Company 5th Cavalry Regt. APO201 Army Veteran of the Korean War. He loved his country and served it proudly.
He was a sales representative for several furniture manufacturers, reaching the position of National Sales Manager.
Calvin was dedicated to his family and church. He attended Flat Rock Baptist Church in Mt. Airy where he served as Deacon until moving to Oak Island to be closer to his children. While in Oak Island he attended First Baptist Church of Oak Island as much as his health would allow, and loved the early morning services on the pier overlooking the ocean.
Throughout his life he loved playing golf and Gin Rummy with his buddies at Mt. Airy Country Club; the annual Choppy Invitational Pinehurst golf trips with his son family and his friends; dicussing history and politics; serving as a Volunteer Fireman; singing in The Believers gospel quartet; teaching Sunday school; and traveling to see different, interesting places and different walks of life.
Most of all, Calvin loved being with his family - especially if grilling and a cookout were involved. He loved everything about life and nature spending many hours watching birds and animals.
We were all blessed to have him in our lives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Marion Wesley Shuskey (Bonnie) of Richmond, Virginia.
Calvin leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 65 years, Peggy Key Shuskey; a daughter, Kimberly Shuskey Matthews and (Ron); one son, Calvin Gregory (Greg) Shuskey, all of Oak Island, North Carolina; one grandson, D.J. Handy of Mt. Airy, North Carolina; one sister, Brenda Shuskey Payne; one brother, Donald (Don) Ray Farris (Brenda Johnson Farris); and several nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held March 12 at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Rusty Reed officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SECU Hospice Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or the American Cancer Society.