Thomas “Tom” Daniel Thomas, 68, of Southport passed away December 31, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Wilmington, North Carolina.
He was born on August 19, 1952 in Plainfield, New Jersey, a beloved son of the late Wolfred and Mafalda Thomas of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina.
Tom was a skilled carpenter by trade who loved the open road on his motorcycle. He had a fondness for the sea, crewing boats, fishing and was a caring animal lover.
Tom was kind and caring and if you were fortunate to have him as a friend, he was the best of friends. He was there with you through good times and bad. His kindness was recognized by few but appreciated by many. He lived life on his own terms.
He is survived by his sister Gail Ellis and husband James “Eddie” Ellis of Carrboro, North Carolina; nephew, Thomas Ellis of Creedmoor, North Carolina; and niece, Jennifer Ellis-Mills of Carrboro.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.peacocknewmanwhite.com.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 1406 Physicians Drive, Wilmington NC 28401.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
