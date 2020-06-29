Matthew Hanratty, age 69, of Southport (St. James) died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
He was born in New York City on October 18, 1950, the son of the late Thomas and Molly Godfrey Hanratty.
Matt was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport and an active member with the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer, a diehard Yankee and Giants fan, and a master Lego builder.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Judy Hanratty; two sons, Matthew Hanratty and his wife, Jennifer of Blacksburg, Virginia and Raymond Hanratty and his wife, Ariel of Brookline, Massachusetts; a sister, Kathleen Kellerhals and husband, Edward of Staten Island, New York; and three grandchildren, Emma, Ryan, and Payton.
He was a graduate of Manhattan College, a structural ironworker for 35 years, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5269 Dosher Cutoff Road, Southport.
A Time of Gathering will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Brunswick Funeral Service, 3479 Southport Supply Road, Bolivia. Everyone is asked to follow CDC/NC guidelines for safety reasons due to covid-19.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to American Cancer Society.
