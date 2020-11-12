Mrs. Catherine M. Lewis, age 96, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, November 8, 2020.
Mrs. Lewis was born December 12, 1923, in Brunswick County to the late John and Rosa McRoy.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Leonard Lewis Sr. (“Bigboy”), three brothers and five sisters.
She was a member of Southport Baptist Church, and was known for her loving touch, caring for children and her love for the Lord. She was a strong determined woman with so much spunk, and was loved so much by her family and friends.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by her children, Alleen Coleman (Eric), Leonard Lewis Jr., and Debbie Blackburn; grandchildren, Dean (Darlene) Coleman, Angie (Mike) Goodwin, Jeff Coleman, Shanna Lewis and Ashlei (Kevin) Long; great-grandchildren, Jayden Rossi, Grace Long, Amber Goodwin, Jamie Holden, Courtney and Kendra Goodwin, and Gwynn Coleman; great-great-grandchildren, Amare and Malachi; a sister, Peggy Causey; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Liberty Rehab for caring for their loved one over the past several years.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m..
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, November 12, at 3 p.m. in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel followed by the graveside committal at Northwood Cemetery.
