Ingrid Stuesser, 98 of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on February 27, 2019.
Mrs. Stuesser was born June 26, 1920 to the late Carl and Maria Lindgren. Her greatest love was her family and her church in Greendale, Wisconsin. Mrs. Stuesser loved gardening, flowers, knitting, and reading. She had many occupations in food service and worked until she was 90 years old.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, Stewart Stuesser and partner Paula Sufford; two daughters, Maryann Darzano and husband Frank, and Chris Stuesser; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Stuesser was preceded in death by her husband George B. Stuesser and a daughter Susan Ruck.
A celebration of life service will be held at St. Philips Episcopal Church on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 3:00pm.
An additional service will be held at St. Thomas of Canterbury in Greendale, Wisconsin at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.