Joseph Donald Lofink, 91, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at his home.
Joe was born in Watertown, New York on September 19, 1930, and was a son of the late Adam and Hazel Baxter Lofink.
Joe was a proud US Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He was owner of Lofink Ford in Carthage, New York until his retirement in 1996 and moved to Southport. Aside from operating a successful auto dealership for decades in Carthage, Joe was very active in the community.
His driving passion was woodworking his entire life. After retirement, he built a large workshop in the family home in Southport where he spent countless hours. Joe and his loving wife Joan loved to travel and camp. They have been to every state in the nation except Hawaii, as well as every province in Canada.
He loved his dogs - he and Joan always had at least one and sometimes two. They adopted from Paws Place Dog Rescue.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Joan Brown Lofink; daughters, Martha Jones, Eve Lofink, Amy Johnston, Colleen Panty and Brenda Scott; and two sons, David Lofink and Lance Scott.
Memorial services will be conducted this summer in upstate New York.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Lifecare (www.lifecare.org/donate) or to Paws Place Dog Rescue (www.pawsplace.org).
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
