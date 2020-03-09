Barbara Sue Nation, age 80, of Boiling Spring Lakes, passed away March 4, 2020.
She was born in Petersburg, Indiana on August 19, 1939.
She was married in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma to John A. Nation Jr. on August 8, 1972, until his passing on June 14, 1997. Together they raised four daughters and one son, living in Indiana, Oklahoma and North Carolina while John served in the United States Army, both overseas and in the U.S. They made many close friends over the years at various military bases where they lived and moved to Boiling Spring Lakes in 1981, where her husband worked at Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal.
Barbara worked for Carolina Power & Light Brunswick Nuclear Plant in the Engineering Department in a clerical/administrative position in the 1980 and 90’s and had many friends at the plant.
She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Opal Cundiff and brothers Maury and Thomas Cundiff, all of Indiana; and daughter Tracy Becker of Mesa, Arizona.
She is survived by daughters Sherrie Dunlap of Boiling Spring Lakes, Anna Marie Greco of Sarasota, Florida, Mary Clewis of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; son, Jerry Nation of Boiling Spring Lakes; and a multitude of grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
No local service will be held, but a scattering of ashes at the gravesite where her husband, John A. Nation Jr., is interred in Petersburg, Indiana will occur at a later date.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.