Mary Louise Linesburgh, 79, of Oak Island passed away on October 16, 2020.
Mrs. Linesburgh was born November 15, 1940 in Patterson, New Jersey to the late Percy and Florence Cole.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Linesburgh.
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Vosila, Margaret Krach, and Cindy Sozzi; and four grandchildren, Justin, Brittany, Lindsey, and Alicia.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service in Southport.
