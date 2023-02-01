Bryant Stutts

Bryant Leland Stutts, age 84, of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Bryant was born in Durham, North Carolina, on the fifteenth of November, 1938, to the late Guy Leland and Lottie Esther Wilson Stutts.

To send flowers to the family of Bryant Stutts, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 4
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 4, 2023
1:00PM
First Baptist Church of Oak Island
4608 East Oak Island Drive
Oak Island, NC 28465
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags