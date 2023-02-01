Bryant Leland Stutts, age 84, of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Bryant was born in Durham, North Carolina, on the fifteenth of November, 1938, to the late Guy Leland and Lottie Esther Wilson Stutts.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Madison Stutts, Harold Stutts, Jimmy Stutts, Charles Stutts, Monte Stutts, Connie Stutts and Carlton Stutts, and his sister, Rose Marie Stutts.
He was retired from Strawbridge Studio and had also worked for Roys Uniform in Cary, North Carolina. He worked most recently for Troon Golf at the Clubs at St. James, Southport, North Carolina, and fulfilled his dream of retiring at the beach.
He was an active member of Ocean View Methodist Church and Oak Island Lions Club.
Surviving are his loving wife of 25 years, Diane Jones Stutts; his children, Kim Lloyd of Cary, Sondra Rich (Tom) of Durham, North Carolina, Tess Fletcher (David) of Mebane, North Carolina, Keith Riley of Durham, and Kellie Dunlap of Palm Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Christy Walker (Blake), Joshua Rich (Carrie), Chase Lloyd (Brianna), Paige Kappler (Mia), Cheyenne Wells (Mex), Lani Rountree, Hunter Dunlap, Joshua Fletcher, and Colton Crosby; 13 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Duke.
Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, at First Baptist Church of Oak Island.