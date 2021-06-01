Robert Gregory Ludwig (Bob/Bobby) departed this life peacefully on May 27, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Bobby was born in Bellevue, Pennsylvania in 1944 to the late Robert and Helen Ludwig.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl, two wonderful sons, Chad Ludwig and wife Amy, and Mitch Ludwig and wife Kristen, and six grandchildren, Carson, Riley, Wyatt, Sawyer, Haley, and Knox. In addition, he leaves his devoted sister, Becky Bezila and husband Norb, and many sisters and brothers in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
After graduating from Grove City College, he proudly served his country as a fighter pilot for the Air Force. He flew 180+ missions in the F105 and A7 during the Vietman War. After the war, Bobby continued his love of flying as a commercial pilot, retiring in 2000 from Northwest Airlines.
Bobby lived a life of fun and adventure. After spending so much time in the air, he enjoyed his retirement years on the water. Whether it was sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, captaining boats in the Caribbean or the Atlantic Seaboard - if it was on the water, Bobby loved it. Serving his community on the water became his passion. He volunteered as a diver for the Fort Fisher Aquarium, a crew member for the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, and as Chief of the Oak Island Water Rescue Squad, which was his favorite.
In the 51 years of their marriage, Bobby and Cheryl lived in many parts of the United States, but their dreams were fulfilled with their home on Oak Island for the past 26 years. Bobby lived life to the fullest until the very end. During the last month, in spite of his illness, he went hiking and snorkeling in the Galapagos Islands and had the thrill of riding in the Water Rescue Squad’s new Hovercraft. One of his most recent and cherished accomplishments was building a hunting camp in North Carolina with his sons and friends. This special place is a legacy that will be carried on for many years to come.
Bobby’s life was lived with strength, courage, and integrity. This was never more evident than during his three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all caregivers at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center for their compassionate and dedicated service.
Captain Bob – You were a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. You will be missed by so many...
A celebration of Bobby’s wonderful life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oak Island Water Rescue Squad or the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center.
