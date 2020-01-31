Basil C. “Bud” Haraway, Jr., 93 of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away on January 23, 2020.
Mr. Haraway was born December 19, 1926 in Danville, Virginia, to the late Basil C. Haraway, Sr. and Esther B. Haraway.
He graduated from George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia and from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
He was a veteran of the US Army Air Corp, having served during WWII.
Bud was a past member of First Baptist Church of Danville, and he was employed with Dan River Mills for 42 years, last working in product development.
Bud was a 33rd Degree Mason and a member of the Pythagoras Lodge in Southport, the Oak Island Masonic Lodge, and the oldest member of the Danville Chapter of the Scottish Rite Masons. He was also a past master of Roman Eagle Masonic Lodge in Danville, Virginia where he was a member for 70 years.
Bud was a past member of the Danville Golf Club, Young Men’s Club, German Club, and Kiwanis Club. He was a life master of the American Contract Bridge League.
Bud and his wife, Lynda, have been active members of the Oak Island community, where they moved in 1991 and became owners of Lynda Haraway Group Real Estate.
He was preceded in death by a son, William D. Haraway.
Survivors include his wife Lynda Haraway of Oak Island; a son, Douglas C. Haraway and wife Sharon of St. Cloud, Florida; a stepdaughter, Tammy Ashley of Monroe, North Carolina; and a cousin, Doris Bullington.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, in the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
An additional service will be held at Townes Funeral Home in Danville, Virginia, with burial to follow at Highland Burial Park.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.