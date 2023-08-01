LTC. Leo Richard Orenstein

Lieutenant Colonel Leo Richard Orenstein, US Army Retired, 79, of Hertford, North Carolina, died Thursday, July 27, 2023 in his home after losing his fight with cancer.

Richard was born in Southport, North Carolina on August 1, 1943. He moved often to follow his father’s Navy and Coast Guard assignments, but periodically returned to Southport for schooling and graduated at age 16 from Southport High School as Salutatorian in May 1960.