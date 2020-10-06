Donald “Kent” Peninger, 57, originally from Carrboro and spending as much time as he could at Oak Island planning to make his dream of living near the ocean come true, gained his angel wings on Monday evening, September 28, at New Hanover Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and special friends.
Born June 14, 1963, to the late Donald and Ruth Peninger, Kent was an avid Tarheel fan, jokester, and fireball. He was always the life of the party, never met a stranger, and was loved by all that knew him. His smile and his laugh were infectious.
Kent loved music, especially The Doors, “Come on Baby Light my Fire,” and he loved time on the beach with his family singing “It Ain’t my Fault” at the top of his lungs.
In addition to his loving wife, Veronica, left to cherish his memories are his stepson, John Croy, his wife, Amanda, and their children, Linleigh, Bennett, Addie Jane, and Navy Marie; his mother-in-law, Dora Wright, of Georgia; his sister-in-law and her husband, Ginger and Gene Ewing, and their son, Michael, of Georgia; and his two very special cousins he treated like his own children, Alley and Tyler Crook; as well as a host of family and friends who loved him dearly.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 4, at 1 p.m. on the beach at Oak Island with Father Phil Byrum officiating. Please contact the family for details.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Garden Baptist Church in Pleasant Garden, North Carolina, and the Richard and Toni Wright Continuing to Give and Encourage Scholarship - just because he was “DA-NEPHEW.”
The family sends a special “thank you” to the doctors and nurses at the hospital for all of their love and support.
Fly high, Superman!
Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island.
