John Frederick Tubman, Sr., 78, of Boiling SPring Lakes and formerly of Gales Ferry, Connecticut passed away September 4, 2019.
He was born on April 7, 1941 to Margaret Vickery and Raymond Tubman in Middleboro, MA.
Survivors include his wife Joanne; sons John, Jr. and wife Lynn, Christopher, and James and wife Sharon; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers and three sisters.
The funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by a reception at the church.
Peacock–Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.