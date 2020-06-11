Charles Steven Wicker, 32, of Southport died Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Charles was born in Chapel Hill on October 3, 1987, son of Bobby Wicker and stepmother Audrey of Sanford and Beth Connelly and step-father Vince of Southport.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Herrington.
In addition to his parents survivors include his fiancé, Kayla Ihlefield, of the home; son, Colton Wicker, of the home; sister, Haylee Wicker, of Sanford; and grandparents, Chuck and Mary Herrington ,of Southport.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.