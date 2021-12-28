Brice Edward Sage, age 36, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 surrounded by his mother, stepfather, and wife.
Brice was born May 24, 1985 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
He had an enormous love for life, always living life to the fullest. Gregarious, outgoing, adventurous, humorous and bigger than life, he would fill up a room. He loved people, music, the outdoors, and the freedom of the open road on his motorcycle.
He was a loving father (his favorite thing on earth) and son, as well as a friend to many. The family gives special acknowledgment to Ashley Brooke for her love and faithfulness.
Brice’s children were his heart and the family asks for prayers for his sweet babies.
Survivors include his wife Samantha Sage; three children, Blain Sage, Brayden Sage, and Harper Sage; his mother, Kelley Haag and husband Jon; his father, Richard S. Sage, Jr. and wife Holly; his grandmother, Marilyn Hill; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, December 30, at 3 p.m. in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. that day at the funeral home prior to the service. A private family burial will follow at Cape Fear Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brice’s name may be made to the Brain Trauma Foundation at www.braintrauma.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Sage family may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.