CW4 Larry Leon Deal, age 72, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Chief Deal was born September 26, 1950, in Fussen, Germany, son of Erika Deal and the late CSM Harold Leon Deal.
CW4 Larry Leon Deal was a Warrior, Husband, Father, and Pillar to our Nation. He served our nation proudly in the U.S. Army for 31 years and seven days. Chief Deal received numerous personal letters from Presidents, such as Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, and many Army Generals for his selfless acts providing security to the United States of America. Chief Deal was inducted into the Parachute Rigger Warrant Officer Hall of Fame. He achieved this milestone by countless jumps out of multiple aircraft.
He tested different types of parachutes to different aircraft including Blackhawks, Chinooks, C-5s, C-17s and also Air Force One, at multiple altitudes, from 750 feet to high altitude of 35,000 feet. As a Senior Airdrop Technician, he trained and taught airdrop operations for not only ours but also foreign countries. He earned his jump wings in multiple countries: The Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Ecuador, The Republic of Korea, Australia, Germany, France, and areas that remain classified. Chief Deal’s performance reflected the highest traditions of the international military fraternity of the Airborne Soldier.
After retirement, he trained in Florida to repair and maintain inboard and outboard boat motors. CW4 Deal became the Chief of Oak Island Water Rescue, signing a loan to obtain a building to run water rescue operations located on Southeast 49th Street, Oak Island.
After serving water rescue, he went on to volunteer at the Oak Island Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) and the Oak Island’s Elks Lodge. At the VFW, he surrounded himself with other veterans and shared war stories from foreign lands. When his community was in a crisis, he jumped in to respond. He supported response and recovery operations on Oak Island from Hurricane Fran.
In addition to devoting himself to his country and his community, he enjoyed being on the water, boating and fishing. As an avid fisherman, Captain Larry and his fishing team won 1st place in the U.S. Open King Mackerel Fishing Tournament in Southport as well as 3rd place, 5th place, and several other places on the finish board. His avid passion for fishing led him to fishing in the National Championship tournament held in Biloxi, Mississippi.
CW4 Larry Leon Deal worked hard and loved his family deeply. He married his high school sweetheart, Pamela. Shortly after joining the Army, they moved to Germany, young and in love. Married for 54 years, they loved exploring foreign countries, their Sunday drives, trying new foods, and raising their family.
Pam and Larry have two children, Angela and Eric. He expressed his love by teaching them loyalty, respect, integrity, and personal courage. From afar, he kept a fatherly eye on his daughter who followed in his footsteps, joining the military, achieving the highest rank, and supporting special operations. Alongside his son, Eric, they served on Water Rescue and opened Square Deal Construction, Rumors Night Club and Brunswick Pawnshop. In their off time, they spent their time boating and fishing on the award-winning Mako Warrior. Chief Deal was extremely proud of them and his granddaughter, Sarah. She and “Lil’ Grandpa,” as he was known by his granddaughter, would spend their time shrimping, fishing, and fixing cars, and boats. He was so proud of his granddaughter’s accomplishments that he fought his illness hard, determined to see her graduate from Law School.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela J. Deal; two children, Angela Zephier and Eric Deal; a granddaughter, Sarah Zephier; his mother, Erika Deal; his sister, Loretta Barbee; his brother, John Deal; his aunts, Ingard Wiedl, Helga Ziegler and Trudy Perez; and his uncle, Gunter Wiedl.
Chief Deal was preceded in death by his father, CSM Harold Deal; his brother, Mark Deal; and his uncle, Erwin Wiedl.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. The family will have visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oak Island VFW Post 10226, 103 SE 50th Street, Oak Island, NC 28465 or to the Oak Island Friends of Parks – Veterans Park, PO Box 496, Oak Island, NC 28465.
