George Krobatsch, Jr. was born on February 23, 1933, and died on May 1, 2023. His health declined quickly in this last year despite efforts to “fight” the obstacles. All his children were with him the weekend of his passing. His childhood years, up until his late 30’s, were lived in Secaucus, New Jersey. His parents were George Charles Krobatsch and Margaret Romaine Kelly Krobatsch and his beloved deceased wife was Dorothy Betty Broemmer Krobatsch. George was survived by his four children: Debra Ann Krobatsch Mielke, Wayne George Krobatsch, Robin Krobatsch VanFleet, Roy James Krobatsch, and his 13 grandchildren.
He moved his family to Sussex County, New Jersey in the 70s and then he and Dotty moved to Southport, North Carolina in 1996 where he lived until this past December. He moved to Florida where three of his children reside. George also served his country in the Air Force from 1952-1956. He had an excellent “work ethic” and provided for his family through his carpentry business. He always said, “Your word means everything. Do what you said you would do.” He also encouraged his children to be independent, and decisive like a leader would be. Although George spoke his mind often, he had a lot of compassion for those who were hurting and did things “behind the scenes” to help.
For the past two decades, he became a talented watercolor artist and even sold his work in the Southport area. He was adventurous as a fisherman, and hunter, and enjoyed parties with friends, bowling, badminton, horseshoes, ice fishing family outings with friends, and golf in his later years. His children enjoyed challenging “Scrabble” games and other memorable activities when they gathered for Dad’s birthday every year. He will be missed and loved dearly. The last conversation will always be remembered as he talked about how proud he was of his children as we reminisced through the years. He was thankful for many who called and sent cards this year. “St Judes Children’s Hospital” was a favorite of Dad’s just in case anyone wanted to give a gift in his honor.
