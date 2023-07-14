George Krobatsch, Jr.

George Krobatsch, Jr. was born on February 23, 1933, and died on May 1, 2023. His health declined quickly in this last year despite efforts to “fight” the obstacles. All his children were with him the weekend of his passing.  His childhood years, up until his late 30’s, were lived in Secaucus, New Jersey. His parents were George Charles Krobatsch and Margaret Romaine Kelly Krobatsch and his beloved deceased wife was Dorothy Betty Broemmer Krobatsch. George was survived by his four children: Debra Ann Krobatsch Mielke, Wayne George Krobatsch, Robin Krobatsch VanFleet, Roy James Krobatsch, and his 13 grandchildren.

He moved his family to Sussex County, New Jersey in the 70s and then he and Dotty moved to Southport, North Carolina in 1996 where he lived until this past December. He moved to Florida where three of his children reside. George also served his country in the Air Force from 1952-1956. He had an excellent “work ethic” and provided for his family through his carpentry business. He always said, “Your word means everything. Do what you said you would do.” He also encouraged his children to be independent, and decisive like a leader would be. Although George spoke his mind often, he had a lot of compassion for those who were hurting and did things “behind the scenes” to help.

