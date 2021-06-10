Seneca Rogers “Buddy” Rudd, Jr., age 76, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Buddy was born on July 1, 1944 in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Seneca Rogers Rudd, Sr. and Nina Wray Rudd, and was also preceded in death by his brother, William Seth Rudd.
He is survived by his children, Ellen Rudd Holland and husband, Danny, of Douglasville, Georgia; Karen Rudd Brake and husband, George, of Southport; Brooke Rudd-Gaglie and husband, Jeremy, of Oak Island; his loving and significant partner, Betty Jo “B.J.” Plunkett of Oak Island; his former wife and business partner, Margaret Rudd Bishop and husband, Al, of Oak Island; his grandchildren, Michael Holland, Zachary Brake, Hannah Brake, Bailey Rudd, Emma-Rae Johnson, and Luke Johnson; and, his sister, Betty Rudd McGrady and husband, Tony of Greensboro, North Carolina.
After obtaining his NC Real Estate license in 1983, Buddy was hired by Margaret Rudd Associates, Inc., REALTORS in 1986, and was charged with leading the company’s property management division. He was appointed Vice President in 1999. Having grown up with a father who spent his career managing luxurious upscale hotels, it quickly became evident that service was in Buddy’s blood.
Buddy wove his commitment to exceptional customer service, professionalism and community into everything he did. Over his 38-year career, he served on a number of Association and Chamber of Commerce boards and committees as well as in numerous positions with local and state governments. He was frequently recognized by various awards and accolades for his unwavering commitment and devotion. While the list is extensive, a few notable appointments include:
n Appointment to the North Carolina Real Estate Commission (2007 – 2014)
n North Carolina Association of REALTORS
- Board of Directors (1998 – 2000, 2003, 2006 – 2007)
- Property Management Division Chair (2000) and Vice Chair (1999)
- Hall of Fame Award (2005)
- Kemp C. Clendenin Award “NC REALTOR of the Year” (2007)
n Brunswick County Association of REALTORS
- REALTOR of the Year Award (1998, 2007)
- President (1999)
- Legislative / RPAC Committee Member (2012 – 2021)
n NC Vacation Rental Managers Association (NCVRMA)
- Board of Directors (1997 – 2000)
n Southport – Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce
- US Open King Mackerel Tournament
*Founding Member & Chairman (1981, 1982, 2011)
*Board of Directors (1980 – 2021)
- Vice President, Tourism Committee (1996 – 1999)
- President’s Award (2013)
n Brunswick County Tourism Development Authority (TDA)
- Board of Directors (1999 – 2019)
- Vice Chairman (2000 – 2007)
On a personal level, Buddy enjoyed boating, golfing, a nice cold Miller Lite and hot dogs, and you could likely catch him enjoying a drive down the beach. He was always quick to offer a smile and a positive message. He never met a stranger as everyone became a friend and truly loved him.
Above all, he loved his work and his family. No other man has ever been harder working, more dedicated, humble or kind. While he will be missed tremendously, his legacy will live on.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Brunswick Family Assistance, the Special Olympics and the NC REALTORS Housing Foundation.
A Celebration of Life event will be held at 801 Ocean event center at 801 Ocean Drive, Oak Island, North Carolina on June 24 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Condolences for the Rudd family may be shared online at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.