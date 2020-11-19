Carroll Dayton Wooge of Oak Island passed peacefully at home on November 15, 2020.
Carroll was born March 21,1921 in Rock Hill, South Carolina and lived a long, very fulfilling life. Wooge had a warm smile and the kind heart that touched many lives.
Carroll moved to Washington, D.C. with his dad and sister as a young boy and grew up in Arlington, Virginia where he developed life long friendships and met the love of his life, Wyllo Ann, to whom he was married for 58 years.
He joined the Army Air Corp and flew 58 missions in the European Theatre during WWII as a fighter pilot, primarily in the P47 Thunderbolt. Wooge retired from the reserves as Lt. Colonel.
He worked primarily on Capitol Hill for the U.S. Senate and was a devoted member at his local VFW Post 3150.
He and Wyllo made the best move of their lives to Yaupon Beach in 1979.
They acclimated quickly to the quiet residential area, and he was Yaupon ABC commissioner and an active member of NARFE for several years.
He loved to play golf, travel, enjoy the beach with family, friends and his pups and spend time in his garage on various projects.
These last few years he has had loving support from family, friends, companions and neighbors that made it possible for him to stay in his home.
Carroll is predeceased by his beloved wife Wyllo, in 2009, and also his brother, David; two sisters, Betty and Margaret; and his godson, Patrick.
He leaves behind his son, Jon, and wife Jancil; daughter, Stacia, and husband Jarron; eight adoring grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A drop-in visit will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 20, at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to an organization for veterans, MS Society, an animal rescue foundation, or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.