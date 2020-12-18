William M. “Mike” Lee, 74, of Henryville, Indiana, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020.
Mike was born October 10, 1946, to William Ozzie and Rose Edna (Bell) Lee, who are both deceased.
Mike was a 1964 Southport High School graduate. He attended Campbell University in N.C. and Northwest Michigan College.
Mike was a retired veteran. During his career, he served the country proudly in the Navy, Merchant Marines, Coast Guard, and Air National Guard.
Mike is survived by his wife Pamela S. “Pam” Lee; children, Stephen Lee, Julie A. (Maxwell) Craft, and Richard R. Ellsworth; two granddaughters, Maecy Shannon Craft and Jessilyn Adele Craft; siblings, Nancy (Willie Eddie Bescher) Gray and James Bradford (Katherine Kline) Lee; several nieces and nephews, and a brother-in-law, Michael L. Troup.
A memorial service was conducted Friday, December 11, at Memphis Christian Church, Memphis, Indiana.
Interment of cremains will be held at a later date at Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be given to Special Olympics or the Memphis Christian Church Building Fund c/o of Adams Funeral Home & Crematory, 209 South Ferguson Street, Henryville, IN 47126.
Online condolences may be given to the family and a video tribute can be viewed at www.adamsfuneralhomeonline.com.