Sherry Lynn Ruff Tarbush, 65, of Bolivia passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
She was born October 20, 1954 in Lenoir, North Carolina to Mary Frances Davis Ruff and William Joseph Ruff, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Tarbush.
Surviving is her husband of 46 years, John Wayne Tarbush; one daughter, Kayla Renea Tarbush; four siblings, Rebecca McDowell (Walter), Jaunita Skipper (Lex), Allen Ruff (Robin), and Michael Ruff (Kim).
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour, and after the service at the residence.
