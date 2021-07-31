Holli Nichol Vanover, age 38, of Leland passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Holli was born July 20, 1983, to Michael Vanover and Terry Justice.
She is survived by her mother, Terry Justice, of Bolivia; father, Michael Vanover, of Leland; sons, Antonio Martinez, Christian Martinez, and Javier Martinez; her brothers, Joseph Blackwell, Jr., and Brian Blackwell;her grandmother Mary Ward; and her granddaughter, Kinsleigh Martinez Cardenas.
A service will take place at the Peacock-Newnam White Chapel on Saturday, July 31, at noon Visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m.
Condolences may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.