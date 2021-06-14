Collin Andrew Trombley, 26, of Southport passed away June 9, 2021.
Collin was born September 29, 1994, son of Robert and Lori Trombley.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Andrew Trombley; his girlfriend, Meghan Welter; brothers, Cody Trombley (Andrea) and Taylor Trombley (Jessica); sister, Katelyn Trombley; niece, Ashlyn Trombley; nephew, Levi Trombley; grandfather, Howard Freeman; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Kathryn Trombley and his great-grandmother, Billie Freeman.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel.
