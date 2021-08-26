Tameka Thomasina Goodwin, affectionally known as “Meka”, entered this world on July 13, 1982, and departed this life on August 16, 2021.
She was born to the late Tommie and Mary Goodwin. At an early age, Tameka participated in various programs at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church accompanying her mother, Mary Lee Goodwin McCoy, one of the churches’ Ministers of Music.
Tameka graduated from South Brunswick High School c/o 2000, and continued to have “bragging rights” as a Cougar for life.
She received a Certified Nursing Assistant Degree from Brunswick Community College, in Supply, North Carolina, and was a dependable and loyal caregiver to many. Tameka recently received her MedTech Certification from Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Tameka always had a loving smile and a kind heart. “Meka” especially cherished time spent with her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Jasiah Naszarie Jermaine Gurganious; brothers, Bryan Goodwin (Tanya) and Michael Goodwin (Angie); nieces and nephews, Amber Goodwin, Courtney Goodwin, Katlyn Ray, Kendra Goodwin, Bryan Goodwin, Azia Hill, Fatima Williams and LaDasia Hill; great-nieces, Boston Jones and Natalie McCray; great-nephews, Amar’e Liam Johnson, Nathaniel McCray, and Malachi Kaleb Camacho; godmothers, Regina White Alexander and Carol Dean Jordan; foster sisters, Jackie Miller and Anita “Nita Boo” Miller; and a host of family and special friends.
A celebration of Tameka’s life was conducted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, 407 East West Street, Southport, N.C. 28461.