Ronald Lee Wood, Jr., 40, formerly of Northern Virginia, passed away on September 27, 2021 near his home in Los Angeles , California.
He was born in Alexandria, Virginia on November 22, 1980 to Paulette Wood and the late Ronald Wood, Sr.
Ron is a 1999 graduate of Langley High School in McLean, Virginia. He began his college studies at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. His interests turned to fashion design and he moved to Los Angeles, California to study at the prestigious Fashion Institute of Design in Irvine, California and pursued a career in fashion merchandising.
Ron was involved with rehabilitation programs for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. He was a mentor to many and a friend to all. Through these efforts, his Christian beliefs were renewed and he actively shared his faith with others.
Over the last several years, Ron also developed a strong interest in the political direction of the country as well as the state of California. He was never reluctant to express his deep concerns about the current political atmosphere both locally and throughout the country.
Though he left this world far too early, he left it a better place and those he touched are better for knowing him.
He is survived by his mother, Paulette Wood Riceman; his stepfather, John P. Riceman of Southport, North Carolina; his brother, William Tyler Wood; aunts and uncles, Robert and Judy Wood of Garden City, New York, Nancy Morgan of Carnegie, Pennsylvania, Carol Mazzenga of The Villages, Florida, and Paul and Ruth Williams of Finleyville, Pennsylvania; and numerous cousins.
Private funeral services will be held for Ron at noon on November 13 in the chapel at Columbia Gardens cemetery, Arlington, Virginia where he will be buried alongside his father, Ronald Lee Wood, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Hyman Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.