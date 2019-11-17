Gloria Peterson Rapp of Southport passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 with family by her side.
Gloria and her husband Hank lived in St. James Plantation, having moved there in July 2007 from Woodbury, Connecticut.
Mrs. Rapp was born November 9, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York to Knut Valdemar Peterson and Laura (Yates) Peterson.
She was a graduate of Berkeley Institute in Brooklyn. Gloria loved reading and had a long career in public libraries including the Brooklyn Public Library System, the Monroe Free Library in Monroe, New York, and the Silas Bronson Library in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Gloria leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Hank Rapp; a son, Joseph Day (wife Christine) of Raleigh North Carolina; a daughter, Astrid Rapp of Arlington, Virginia; and two grandchildren, Nicholas Day and Ryan Day.
The family would like to thank the Lower Cape Fear Hospice staff, the staff of Arbor Landing at Ocean Isle, and the staff at the Southport Health and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care.
A celebration of life service will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Southport at 11 a.m. on November 22, .
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Research, 225 North Michigan Avenue., Chicago, Illinios 60601 or online at https://www.alz.org/.
