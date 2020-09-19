Allen Frank “Al” Kruger, 87, of Bolivia passed away on September 18, 2020.
Al was born April 27, 1933 in Minnesota to the late Frank and Muriel Kruger.
He was retired from the U.S. Army after serving 22 years. Al served in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Lynda Lyons Kruger; two sons, Larry Kruger, and Stewart Kruger and wife, Kim; two daughters, Sharon Kruger Kuchen and husband, Tom, and Beverly Kruger Thornton; two stepchildren, Bill Haskins and Carla Clark’; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Dave Kruger, Albert Kruger, and John Kruger; n and two sisters, Elaine Huth, and Deborah Jo Erickson.
He was preceded in death by five sisters, one brother, and a granddaughter, Megan Lindsey Kruger.
Services will be held in Fayetteville, North Carolina and Chatfield, Minnesota at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina