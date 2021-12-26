Milagros Altagracia Santana, age 78, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Mrs. Santana was born June 19, 1943 in the Dominican Republic, daughter of the late Jose M. and Maria C. Toribio.
She was a faithful and fervent Christian. Mrs. Santana served many years as a Sunday school teacher and sang in her church and for her friends. She was a pillar to and a pivotal member of her family.
She is survived by her son Federico E. Santana, Sr. and wife, Kayla; a daughter, Marlene G. Santana; seven grandchildren, Oscar Simmons, Jamaica Moulton, Leila Santana, Celeste Santana, Yoana Santana, Federico Santana, Jr., and De’Andre Ramsey; and 20 brothers and sisters.
At the family’s request, no services will be held.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Santana family.
Peacock - Newnam White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.