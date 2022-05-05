It is with much sadness that we share the loss of Chris Wheeler who passed away peacefully at home on April 30, 2022 after a brief illness. He was a dedicated family man, a devoted father, husband, son and brother.
Chris was born on December 24, 1978 and grew up in Rockingham and Charlotte, North Carolina.
He moved to Brunswick County in 2003 to care for his grandfather, Douglas Royal Wheeler.
Chris was a celebrated chef, leaving an indelible mark on fine dining in Southport and Pinehurst. He was a music lover, gardener, avid sports fan and fisherman.
He had a great big heart and spent his time caring for his family. You could always find him at home in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for family and friends. He was friendly and affable, never hesitating to let people know how much he loved them.
Chris will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his son “Nate,” Nathan Royal Wheeler; his wife, Kate Burton Wheeler; his mother, Ovidean Trask (Burt); brother, Brandon Wheeler, and family Jessica, Scarlett and Sue Ellen; grandmother, Gloria Butler; uncle, Mike Butler (Martha); and Uncle Kevin Butler.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.