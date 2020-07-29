Richard Wayne Long, 54, of Winnabow, passed away at his home on July 25, 2020.
Richard was born November 20, 1966 in Brunswick County to the late Don Laverne Long, Sr., and Mary Catherine Hughes Long.
Survivors include his son, Tyler Long, and girlfriend, Michaela Ritenour; grandson, Michael Trey Long; girlfriend, Sherri Cox; brother, Donnie Long; sisters, Cathy Scearce and Marilyn Lewis; , special nephew, Kevin Long; several other nieces and nephews; and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Brittany Brendle; brother, Ronnie Long; sister, Janet Long; and two nephews, Ronnie Long, Jr. and Colby Scearce.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Peace Memorial Baptist Church with Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Honors. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport.
