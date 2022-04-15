John Bozick, age 83, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
John was born April 26, 1938, son of the late Mike and Ruby Bozick.
John was born in Masontown, Pennsylvania, and attended Penn State University on a football scholarship. He participated in the first Liberty Bowl in 1959 in Philadelphia.
He met and married Judith Schindehette while at Penn State. They were married the day they graduated.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Bozick; a brother, Michael Bozick; and sisters, Dorothy Bozick, Stella Dean, Mildred Basista, Helen Ulicine, and Rose Marie Buchan.
He is survived by his four children, John K. Bozick and wife Vickie, Bruce A. Bozick, Jack Keefe and wife Sherri; and Melissa Miller; three grandchildren, Kendra Wold and husband Aaron, Connor Bozick, and Courtney Keefe; four great-grandchildren, Eli, Sawyer, Lane, and Emmerson Wold; and two sisters, Katherine Stoll and Joanne Sidgreaves.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, at Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4843 Southport-Supply Road SE, Southport, NC 28461 or SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
