James William Fort of Oak Island, North Carolina, was born January 26, 1944 in Glens Falls, New York, to James and Mary Wood Fort. He passed away on November 3, 2021, of a massive stroke.
He was educated at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh and Binghamton and at St. Lawrence University.
He was a professor of Economics and Travel and Resort Marketing at Paul Smith’s College and SUNY at Cobleskill for 42 years. At Cobleskill he became involved in the United University Professionals (UUP) and was a member of the state Executive Committee.
He retired in 2010 and moved to Oak Island, North Carolina where he enjoyed sitting at the beach watching the waves.
In Oak Island, he was a member of the Moose Lodge and Brunswick Civil War Round Table.
He is survived by his wife Susan of Oak Island; daughter, Heather Schall of Oyster Bay, New York; son, James Jeffrey Fort and wife Natalie of Seattle, Washington; and granddaughter, Olivia Schall, a student at Clemson University. He is also survived by his sister, Cathy Ellis and husband Jerry of Oak Island; brother, Timothy Fort of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/Oak Island, on Sunday, November 7, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Paul Smith’s College, Office for College Advancement for Scholarships, P.O. Box 265, Paul Smiths, NY 12970.