Tilly Gene Todd, 82, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
Gene is survived by his wife of two years, Margaret “Peg” Singer, and predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Charlotte Gail McQueeney Todd.
Born on October 13, 1940, in Conway, South Carolina, Gene is the son of the late Grover Melvin Todd and the late Ruby Myrtle McCormick Todd. His mother died when Gene was only three years old. He and his siblings lived in the Connie Maxwell Children’s Home in Greenwood, SC, until his father remarried. Their stepmother, Grace Shipman Todd, and their father raised Gene and his four siblings.
Gene was a 1960 graduate of Winyah High School, a veteran of the United States Navy, and an electrical engineer for more than 40 years.
Gene had a love of music and singing. He served as a cantor and choir member at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Walterboro, South Carolina for many years and later at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church in Mineral, Virginia.
Surviving children include his sons, Jason (Ruth) McCormick Todd of Florence, South Carolina and Thomas Ritchie (Jaclyn) Simmons Todd of Richmond, Virginia, and daughters, Karen Elisa Todd of Walterboro, Charlotte (Robert) Todd Tilton of Florence, South Carolina and Mary Elizabeth (Robert McClure) Todd of Norfolk, Virginia. Grandchildren are Thomas William Roberts, Christopher Lawrence Roberts, Paul Michael Roberts, Daniel Robert Tilton, Charlotte Elizabeth Tilton, Katelyn Gail Tilton, Hayden Michael Todd, Madelyn Rose Tilton, Joseph Todd Tilton, and Theodore Henry Todd. Gene is survived by his sister, Helen Sue Chipman of Gaffney, South Carolina and preceded in death by his brother, Grover Melvin Todd, Jr. and sisters, Melbadine “Dene” Todd Middleton and Madeline Todd Johnson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, North Carolina followed by The Rite of Committal at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina on Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m.