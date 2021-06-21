On June 20, 2021, Jerad Wilson Swain, 36, of Southport, North Carolina walked into the arms of Jesus.
Jerad was a lifelong resident of Southport, a town he truly loved.
He did a tour in the Navy and served his country on nuclear submarines. He returned to Southport and was an avid fisherman who fished in our local waters. Jerad could talk about boats for hours, a rod and reel were an extension of his arm, and on the water was where he felt most at home. Jerad was a kind and gentle soul who never met a stranger.
Jerad is survived by his true love, fiancé Savannah Collier, and her daughter Dannie; father and step-mother, Jerry Wilson Swain and Elisabeth, of Southport; birth mother, Adria C. Swain, of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida; paternal grandmother, Pauline Smith Swain, of Southport; aunt, Marilyn Aldridge Swain, of Wilmington; stepsister, Caitlin Mae Williams (Jay), and stepniece, Ellie Mae Williams, of Wilmington; and countless friends who were like family.
In keeping with Jerad’s generous spirit, he was able to give to many strangers through Carolina Donor Services and now others will benefit from his selflessness.
Swim onward Fish, you were very loved and you will be greatly missed.
Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or online at https://lifecare.org.
