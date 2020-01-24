Colean Stewart Gurley, 94, formally of Statesville passed away on January 18, 2020 in Oak Island, and was finally reunited with her husband of 40 years, James D. Gurley, Sr.
Colean was born to the late Oren and Addie Stewart in 1925 and grew up in Iredell County.
She retired as a seamstress supervisor at Beauty Maid Mills in Statesville after 30 years.
Colean was an avid pilot. She enjoyed flying every chance she could get. There wasn’t a lot that Colean didn’t enjoy throughout her life. She loved her family and friends and cherished them all. Her pride and joy was her only child, James D. Gurley Jr.
After losing her husband in 1987 she moved to Oak Island with her son and quickly became well known in the community by becoming very active in the church. She never met a stranger and was always eager to meet new people while walking on the beach. Colean was a caregiver her entire life, and she took pride in knowing that she could always make someone’s day brighter by just being kind and caring.
Her smile could light up an entire room and her personally was warm and loving. She was a very giving woman and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son James D. Gurley Jr.; two brothers, Howard and Carlos Stewart; six nephews, Donnie Stewart, Dennis Stewart, Bubby Stewart, Steve Stewart, Ronnie Stewart and Gary Stewart; five nieces, Kathy Stewart, Nancy Stewart, Donna Stewart Baker, Shirley Roy Burgess and Linda Gurley Long; amd her sister-in-law and very best friend, Pauline Stewart.
Visitation for Colean was held at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home on January 23 from 2 to 3 p.m. and the funeral followed in the chapel at 3 o’clock with Mack Mathis officiating. Burial took place after the service at 5th Creek Presbyterian Church.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Colean Gurley and her family.